Passengers protest against inadequate trains, coaches on Kollam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route

Hundreds of train passengers wearing black badges participated in a protest demonstration that was held on Monday at Ernakulam Town railway station, decrying inadequate number of trains on the Kollam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route and the harrowing time that they are having in the limited number of crammed trains on the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers at the protest that was held under the banner of Friends on Rails – a conclave of passengers, expressed concern at people even fainting in jam-packed trains, unable to breathe properly. They were particularly agitated at the Palaruvi Express being detained at Mulanthuruthy for about 30 minutes every morning, for the Vande Bharat Express to pass by. “The congestion on the train worsened after the stop of Venad Express at Ernakulam Junction railway station was shifted to Ernakulam Town. This often leaves passengers who comprise mostly office goers and students with just enough space to stand on one leg through their trip, causing physical and mental agony,” said Liyons K.J., secretary of the organisation.

Demanding steps to reschedule the timings of Vande Bharat Express, if needed, so that inter-district passengers did not have to suffer delay due to detention of their trains, he wondered why the Railway was not increasing the number of general coaches in different trains. Trains having as many as 18 coaches are operating in the Punalur-Shengottai corridor. A mass petition citing the multiple problems that commuters are facing due to inadequate trains, general coaches and detentions was handed over to Railways authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The worst part is that the Railways has failed to introduce a MEMU or passenger train on the Kollam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route during the 90-minute gap between Palaruvi Express and Venad Express, despite the issue being taken up repeatedly. Such a new train in the corridor will decongest general coaches of existing trains to a large extent. In addition, the Railways must shift the detention station of Palaruvi Express from Mulanthuruthy to Thripunithura so that the passengers can opt for alternative modes of commute if needed,” said Srijith Kumar and Simi Jyothi, office-bearers of the association.

They said at least three women passengers fainted on Monday, following which fellow passengers shifted them to the portion reserved for the differently abled and to the guard’s cabin where they were given first aid, following which they were taken to hospital from the Thripunithura station.

The president of All Kerala Railway Users’ Association, Paul Manvettom, demanded a new train on the route that would reach Ernakulam at 9.15 a.m., to lessen congestion in trains and to prevent incidents of passengers fainting. Women commuters have been expressing angst at the ladies’ coach in many trains having limited number of seats, and where more than five times the number of passengers are forced to fit in.

Railway sources said they would look into the demand to reschedule train timings and to introduce more MEMU services in passenger-dense corridors located north and south of Ernakulam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.