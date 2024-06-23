GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passengers narrowly escape as tree falls on auto rickshaw at Thrissur railway station

Published - June 23, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers of an auto rickshaw had a narrow escape when a huge tree fell on it at Thrissur Railway station on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at 10. a.m on the approach road from Divanji Moola to the railway station.

A large neem tree which stood near the railway station counter fell on the vehicle. Immediately, the passengers jumped out of the vehicle and escaped danger. The police and fire and rescue force removed the tree soon after.

A similar accident happened a few weeks back when a huge tree near the Thrissur General Hospital fell over goods auto rickshaws. Two vehicles were damaged in the incident.

