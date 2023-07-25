Passengers irked by late running of Venad Express

July 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The rescheduling of Venad Express as part of the introduction of Vande Bharat Express has caused inconvenience to office-goers and regular passengers, including women, after its delayed arrival in Kottayam and Thripunithura in Kochi. According to a recent release issued by Friends on Rails, a passenger organisation, the departure time of Venad Express from Thiruvananthapuram was recently rescheduled by the railway authorities.

As per the revised schedule, the train departs Thiruvananthapuram at 5.25 a.m. instead of the previous 5.15 a.m. Though the train departs Thiruvananthapuram soon after Vande Bharat Express leaves the station at 5.20 a.m., the train has been arriving late by around 30 minutes at Kottayam and Thripunithura, causing inconvenience to office-goers, said the release.

Though the train is allotted for about 40 minutes to cover the short distance between Thripunithura and Ernakulam Junction, the train is on time in the record book of the Railways. Due to the delay of the train at office time, many of the passengers were unable to reach offices on time, they alleged.

