Passengers irked by late running of memu

Kodikkunnil Suresh, Member of Parliament from Mavelikara, was flooded with complaints on the delayed arrival of trains, insensitive attitude of railway officials, and lack of enough services while he travelled from Kollam to Changanassery on the Kollam-Ernakulam memu train on Tuesday to interact with passengers and receive complaints from them.

The passengers expressed their ire over the delayed arrival of trains which caused them great inconvenience. Office-goers complained that they were unable to reach offices on time due to the late running of the trains.

The memu service from Kollam which started at 7.45 a.m. usually reached nearly 40 minutes late, around 11 a.m., in Kottayam, they said. Some said that the arrival and departure of memu trains were never announced at Kollam station.

Forum demand

The passengers’ association of Sasthamcotta railway station handed over a memorandum to the MP demanding a separate building for ticket reservation, shelters for first and second platforms, and a new station building.

General coaches

The commuters also requested the MP to increase the number of general compartments in the Parasuram express from 8 to 12 and operate memu services on Saturdays and Sundays.

“All the complaints received from passengers and various organisations will be considered with due priority and will be brought to the attention of the Union Railway Minister. The demands will be discussed at a meeting convened by the Southern Railway General Manager in January,” said a press note issued by the MP.