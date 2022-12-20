Passengers have to pay high fares to reach home for Xmas

December 20, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Keralites will have to dip deeper into their pockets to reach home this festival season. Airfares and charges of inter-State bus services have reached a new high ahead of Christmas with airlines and stage carriers jacking up fares.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Christmas falling on Sunday, the Friday and Saturday before and the Monday after the holiday will be the most expensive days to travel as per the current booking trends.

Airfares have witnessed around 400-500% increase on key domestic routes, while stage carriers connecting Kerala with major south Indian cities have also increased the fares by over 100%. A Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram flight ticket will cost a whopping ₹26,430 on Friday, while the Bengaluru- Thiruvananthapuam airfare is ₹17,042 on the same day compared to ₹1,500-3,000 on normal days.

The Southern Railway will operate 17 special train services mainly between Ernakulam and Kollam in the State to Chennai, Velankanni, and Tambaram in Tamil Nadu from December 22 to January 2 to clear the extra rush.

Similarly, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate a few special inter-State services from Wednesday taking note of the huge demand. But these services are insufficient to meet the demand during the peak festival season. No special trains have been announced between Bengaluru and Kerala, despite huge demand.

A.J. Rijaz, working president, Contract Carriage Operators Association, Ernakulam, says stage carriers have also been following a dynamic pricing system in which ticket fares will be increased in proportion to the demand.

While the airlines have raised the fares 400-500%, bus fares have witnessed only around 100% increase. Though there is huge demand for tickets to Kerala during the season, the buses will be heading back to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad without sufficient passengers, he says.

Railways used to announce special trains based on online booking trends. Normally, if there will be more bookings on the waiting list, one or two additional coaches will be allotted and if the list is significantly longer, they will then mull pressing an additional special train, say railways officials.

With no tickets available on general quota, people will scramble for other alternatives without trying their luck on the waiting list, says K. Suresh, an IT employee in Bengaluru.