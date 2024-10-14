Passenger’s death: suspected Kannur native remanded in judicial custody

A Kannur native has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the death of a passenger from Tamil Nadu who was reportedly pushed out of a moving train on Saturday.

The suspect, T.S. Anilkumar, 50, was arrested on the basis of the statement of a passenger who reportedly witnessed the incident.

The victim, identified as Saravanan Gopi of Kancheepuram, had died on the spot. The police had taken the suspect into custody soon after the alleged incident. The arrest was recorded after examining the statements of several passengers and CCTV visuals.

Police sources said Saravanan was pushed out of the train when he entered the AC coach with a general ticket. The accused was a temporary worker who was assigned to distribute pillows and blankets to passengers in the AC coach, they added.

The incident took place on the Mangaluru-Kochuveli special train. A few passengers had alleged that the 25-year-old man was ill-treated in the train with the claim that he was in an inebriated state. There were also allegations that the injured passenger was not given proper emergency medical care.