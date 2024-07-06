Passenger stabs bus conductor in Kochi

A passenger allegedly stabbed the conductor of a private bus operating on the High Court-Poothotta route using a broken beer bottle on Friday.

The incident took place at Nadakkavu around 3.10. p.m. The passenger was identified as Vinub, 34, of Udayamperoor. Jain of Ilanji was the one to be stabbed.

The incident was the culmination of an alleged dispute that started with Jain reportedly asking Vinub to move ahead as the bus got crowded. Vinub allegedly bit the conductor’s arm initially, and after alighting from the bus, picked up a broken beer bottle and reportedly stabbed Jain in the abdomen. Jain was initially rushed to the taluk hospital and was later shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam.

Vinub, allegedly a habitual offender, was taken into custody by the police.

