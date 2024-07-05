ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger injured as tree falls on moving bus in Idukki

Published - July 05, 2024 09:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

Recently, a portion of the same tree fell on a moving autorickshaw, injuring the driver and damaging the vehicle, say local people

The Hindu Bureau

The private bus was damaged after a tree fell on it at Adimaly town on the Adimaly- Kumily National Highway in Idukki on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A passenger was injured, and the front portion of the vehicle was fully damaged after a tree fell on a moving private bus at Adimaly town on the Adimaly-Kumily National Highway in Idukki on Friday. According to local people, the incident occurred around 1 pm. The private bus named Shakthi was on the way to Adimaly from Poopara. When the bus reached Adimaly town, the bus driver noticed that the tree was about to fall onto the road. He immediately reversed the vehicle, and the tree fell in front of the bus. The front portion of the bus was damaged, and a passenger, Rajakkad resident Sheela, sustained injuries on her face.

Local people said that last week, a portion of the same tree fell on a moving autorickshaw, injuring the driver and damaging the front portion of the vehicle. Residents said that many trees posed threat to passengers on the Adimaly-Kumily highway.

