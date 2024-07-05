Passenger injured as tree falls on moving bus in Idukki

A passenger was injured, and the front portion of the vehicle was fully damaged after a tree fell on a moving private bus at Adimaly town on the Adimaly-Kumily National Highway in Idukki on Friday. According to local people, the incident occurred around 1 pm. The private bus named Shakthi was on the way to Adimaly from Poopara. When the bus reached Adimaly town, the bus driver noticed that the tree was about to fall onto the road. He immediately reversed the vehicle, and the tree fell in front of the bus. The front portion of the bus was damaged, and a passenger, Rajakkad resident Sheela, sustained injuries on her face.

Local people said that last week, a portion of the same tree fell on a moving autorickshaw, injuring the driver and damaging the front portion of the vehicle. Residents said that many trees posed threat to passengers on the Adimaly-Kumily highway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.