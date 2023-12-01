ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger footfall on a single day crosses 14,000 in Thiruvananthapuram airport

December 01, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 14,249 people travelled from Thiruvananthapuram on November 25, marking it the highest number in the post- Covid period

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has crossed the 14,000 mark in the number of passenger footfalls on a single day.

As many as 14,249 people travelled from Thiruvananthapuram on November 25, of which 8,775 were domestic and 5,474 were international passengers. The number is the highest ever in the post- Covid period.

A total of 3.64 lakh people travelled through the airport in the month of November, out of which 2.11 lakh were domestic and 1.53 lakh were foreign passengers. This is also the first time that the number of domestic passengers has crossed the 200,000 mark in a single month.

With Christmas and New Year season, the number of travellers is likely to increase further this month and the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport remains committed to improve facilities for passengers’ convenience and an overall travel experience, a press note by the airport authorities said.

