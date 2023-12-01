HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger footfall on a single day crosses 14,000 in Thiruvananthapuram airport

As many as 14,249 people travelled from Thiruvananthapuram on November 25, marking it the highest number in the post- Covid period

December 01, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has crossed the 14,000 mark in the number of passenger footfalls on a single day.

As many as 14,249 people travelled from Thiruvananthapuram on November 25, of which 8,775 were domestic and 5,474 were international passengers. The number is the highest ever in the post- Covid period.

A total of 3.64 lakh people travelled through the airport in the month of November, out of which 2.11 lakh were domestic and 1.53 lakh were foreign passengers. This is also the first time that the number of domestic passengers has crossed the 200,000 mark in a single month.

With Christmas and New Year season, the number of travellers is likely to increase further this month and the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport remains committed to improve facilities for passengers’ convenience and an overall travel experience, a press note by the airport authorities said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.