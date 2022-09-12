Passenger collapses in flight, dies

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 12, 2022 08:16 IST

A woman, who was flying from Dubai to Kochi, collapsed in the flight during the early hours of Saturday and was declared brought dead at a hospital in Angamaly.

Fifty-two-year-old Mini Elsa Antony, a native of Manimala in Kottayam, was travelling along with her husband Roy in a Fly Dubai flight when she experienced discomfort and collapsed. She could not be saved despite being provided first aid and being shifted to hospital on landing at CIAL, in an ambulance that was kept ready at the airport.

