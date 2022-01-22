Passenger capacity of Lakshadweep ships halved for social distancing

People travelling from one island to the other must get RT-PCR negative certificate from the Department of Health Services there

All passenger ships under Lakshadweep Administration that operate from Lakshadweep isles to Kochi and between the isles would operate with 50% of their passenger capacity, to ensure social distancing, the administration has informed in a release.

In addition, people travelling from one island to the other must get RT-PCR negative certificate from the Department of Health Services there. They can travel only with prior approval of incident commander of the island concerned, provided they are not primary contacts of any COVID-19 positive person.

The Department of Port, Shipping and Aviation would issue travel tickets only to people whose names are recommended by District Disaster Management Authority or incident commanders. This apart, the full medical quota tickets will be released in all the vessels.

Classes suspended

The physical classes up to std IX in madrassas, in Islamic nurseries, LKG, UKG and tuition centres in the isles have been suspended with immediate effect.