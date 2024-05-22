Passenger boats resume service between Kottayam and Alappuzha

Nearly a month after the operations came to an abrupt halt, passenger boats have started plying on the Kottayam-Alappuzha route.

The resumption of services has come as a major relief to people living across the backwater landscape of the region. Boat operations along the route had been suspended since the end of April due to excessive growth of water hyacinth. The services were restored through the intervention of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Officials of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) confirmed that the first service from Kottayam commenced at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday, while another boat from Alappuzha reached here earlier in the morning.

“We are planning to operate the full schedule from Thursday onwards, as the passage has been cleared following the opening of the Thanneermukkom bund,” said an official.

At a meeting convened by Kottayam District Collector V. Vigneshwari here on Wednesday, the department reported that all boats operating in the Kottayam sector had successfully undergone fitness tests.

The restoration of operations followed a directive from DLSA Secretary and Sub-Judge G. Praveen Kumar. Taking the matter seriously, the authority also issued notices to several officials, including the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation department, the Municipal Secretary of Kottayam, the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Mechanical Wing, and SWTD authorities.

In April, a SWTD boat with 25 passengers got stranded in the weed-infested waters near Vettikattu and the passengers had to be rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel after several hours. A similar incident occurred at Kanjiram the next day, prompting the SWTD to suspend its operations to Kottayam.

The disruption in boat operations to Kottayam impacts more than just transportation; it affects the supply of drinking water and the movement of agricultural produce in north Kuttanad, and disrupts tourism and fisheries.

SWTD officials, meanwhile, have raised concerns about the numerous obstructions in the boat channel due to accumulation of mud and silt, which decreases depth. They emphasize the need for regular silt removal and timely opening of the bund to address this issue effectively.

All seven services between Kottayam and Alappuzha, as well as the service between Muhamma and Maniyaparambu in Kumarakom, had come to a halt after one of the boats sustained damage while navigating through the weed infested waters.

