Passenger boat rams country boat near Kumarakom, girl drowns

October 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The deceased was identified as Anaswara, daughter of Ratheesh-Reshma couple, in Vazhapparambil House, Aymanom

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a 12 -year-old girl drowned in the Pennar river, near Kumarakom, after a speeding passenger boat rammed the country boat she had been travelling on.

The deceased was identified as Anaswara, daughter of Ratheesh-Reshma couple, in Vazhapparambil House, Aymanom.

The accident occurred around 8.30 a.m. on Monday when the deceased, a Class VIII student at a private school near Vechoor, along with her mother and younger sister was approaching the Koladichira boat jetty in a country boat. The vessel, however, was rammed by a passenger boat, operated by the State Water Transport department. The country boat capsized in the impact of the collision and the trio fell into the water.

While onlookers launched a rescue operation and saved the mother and the younger kid, Anaswara had already been swept away by the heavy undercurrents and hence could not be rescued. On an alert, a Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and about four hours later, her body was fished out from a location near the accident site.

