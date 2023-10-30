HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger boats rams country boat, girl drowns

October 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a 12 -year-old girl drowned in the Pennar river, near Kumarakom, after a speeding passenger boat rammed the country boat she had been travelling on.

The deceased was identified as Anaswara, daughter of Ratheesh-Reshma couple, in Vazhapparambil House, Aymanom.

The accident occurred around 8.30 a.m. on Monday when the deceased, a Class VIII student at a private school near Vechoor, along with her mother and younger sister was approaching the Koladichira boat jetty in a country boat. The vessel, however, was rammed by a passenger boat, operated by the State Water Transport department. The country boat capsized in the impact of the collision and the trio fell into the water.

While onlookers launched a rescue operation and saved the mother and the younger kid, Anaswara had already been swept away by the heavy undercurrents and hence could not be rescued. On an alert, a Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and about four hours later, her body was fished out from a location near the accident site.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.