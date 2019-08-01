Passenger boat services to be restored by Onam

The long wait for restoration of the boat services connecting Kottayam and Alappuzha towns is likely to be over by this Onam.

Faced with an inordinate delay in taking its passenger boats to the Kodimatha boat jetty in Kottayam municipality, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has kick-started efforts to operate the services connecting the town here through alternative routes. The action is being mooted in the wake of the plans to restore the services that keep hitting one hurdle after another.

Confirming the move, SWTD Director Shaji V. Nair said the Alappuzha-Kottayam service was the core to the department’s operation in central Kerala. “The delay has been long and frustrating and hence we are determined to resume the operations on this route by this Onam. Efforts are on to ascertain the feasibility of running services through alternative routes,” he said.

Alongside resuming regular operations, the department also contemplates launching an A/C fast ferry boat along the 32-km water route.

Seven years

The operation of boats to the Kodimatha boat jetty faced the first major disruption seven years ago when work on a bridge began at Kanjiram. For about five years, the boats were forced to wind up service at the Kanjiram jetty in Thiruvarppu and though the bridge was opened to traffic two years ago, the restoration of boat service has been further delayed owing to a host of technical and natural factors. “By the time the Kanjiram-Malarikkal bridge opened, several temporary lift-bridges mushroomed across the boat channel. A majority of these wooden bridges, designed to be lifted vertically but remain defunct owing to lack of maintenance, stand in the way of resuming the services,” said a SWTD official in Kottayam.

The issue was further compounded by an explosion of water hyacinths along the boat channel, besides a delay in restoring the defunct Chungathu Muppathu lift-bridge.

The SWTD is awaiting the local bodies to expedite restoration of the remaining lift- bridges. Besides turning away regular commuters, the persistent disruption in services has brought to a standstill the lives of those residing in the backwater region.