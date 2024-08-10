Passenger attempts to open plane door mid-flight, police register case

A passenger on an Air India flight attempted to open the door mid-flight, prompting swift action from the crew. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Friday aboard a flight from Dammam to Kannur.

The passenger, identified as Sudhish Tulucherry from Bovikanam, Kasaragod, reportedly tried to manipulate the door’s hook. The crew intervened before any serious consequences could occur. Upon landing at Kannur airport, Air India Express security officer Danny Joseph filed a complaint with the airport police, citing threat to flight safety. The Mattannur police have registered a case against Sudhish.