Passenger associations seek optimal use of platforms to avoid extension of trains to T.N.

Railway passengers’ associations and commuters have expressed concern at many trains that terminated at stations within Kerala being extended to Tamil Nadu for inadequate platform capacity at terminal stations.

This can be avoided if terminal facilities are augmented at stations within Kerala that have underutilised platforms. This will also help operate more MEMU trains as most short-distance trains that ply within the State are crowded, they say.

Citing the extension of Palaruvi Express, Amritha Express, and Mangaluru-Palakkad Intercity Express to locales in Tamil Nadu, Thomas Simon, general secretary of Western India Passengers’ Association, says such trains can begin/end service at stations within Kerala where platform space is underutilised.

In a letter to General Manager of the Southern Railway, he says the Kottayam railway terminus was commissioned in May 2022 with six platforms. These underutilised platforms can be used to host new trains, and also a few trains that now terminate at space-starved Ernakulam Junction Station (ERS), where most trains ought to wait in the outer for want of platform space. Platforms at Kochuveli station too are underutilised.

On the contrary, the Baiyappanahalli SMVT Coaching Terminal in Bengaluru, commissioned in June 2022, hosts 42 originating/terminating trains. In this situation, the Railways must take urgent steps to provide watering facility in platforms 1A and 5 at Kottayam, apart from an electrified pit line that will be able to cater to Vande Bharat Express as well.

The station also needs a new foot overbridge connecting all the six platforms. These amenities will help the station to decongest Ernakulam Junction and host new express trains and also commuter/MEMU trains to Ernakulam and other districts, he says.

Passenger associations have also been demanding that the Railways extend a few trains that terminate at the ERS to the Cochin Harbour Terminus station (CHTS) located eight km away, where platforms are idling for want of passenger trains. Interestingly, only three of the six platforms at the ERS can host 22-coach trains.

The Friends on Rails, a conclave of train passengers, too has been demanding optimal usage of platforms at Kottayam, Kochuveli, CHTS, and other stations. “Rather than demanding more stops for trains, MPs from Kerala must proactively take up with the Railways issues such as non-optimal use of platform space at such stations. This will in turn pave the way for the introduction of more MEMU services. More coaches on existing trains and also new trains are urgently needed since bus commuters are shifting to trains due to traffic snarls on NH 66, which is being widened,” says J. Liyons, secretary.

Official sources say ongoing efforts to double the tracks through Alappuzha, ready the third track on the saturated Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor, and introduce electronic signal system on the Ernakulam-Vallathol Nagar corridor by 2026 will help increase the number of trains operating in the State. This is in addition to the endeavour to increase the length of two platforms at stations such as the ERS. A few trains that terminate at the ERS can be extended to the CHTS if an overbridge is readied at Vathuruthy, they say.