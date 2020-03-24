Coronavirus | Passenger arrested for noncooperation with health officials at Kochi airport

A 54-year-old man created a ruckus at the domestic arrival terminal of the Cochin International Airport on Monday night after he declined to cooperate with the health officials on duty and verbally abused them.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The Nedumbassery police arrested him on a complaint lodged by a doctor on duty and registered a case invoking IPC Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Later, he was released on bail.

Also read | Section 144 clamped in Ernakulam district to contain coronavirus infections

The man, a resident of Elamkulam, had come from Chennai by a Spice Jet flight at 9.25 p.m. “He was asked to fill and sign two forms undertaking to go on a 14-day mandatory home quarantine applicable to those coming from outside the State. He, however, flew off the handle saying that he was fed up off signing affidavits. He also declined to wear the face mask despite the terminal being crowded with arrival of multiple flights. In fact, he threw away the mask given to him and had a go at the health officials. We have no idea why he acted the way he did,” said a health official on duty at that time.

The passenger also declined to maintain the queue creating discomfort for the majority of passengers who were complying with all instructions.

“The team on duty at that time checked in at 2 p.m. and was relieved only today on 10 a.m. We are polite with all the passengers despite the immense stress and risk under which we are working. Such incidents will affect the morale of health officials,” the official said.

The medical team then alerted the police who took him into custody by which time the passenger had calmed down and was even apologetic. He was released on station bail.