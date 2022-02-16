Parvathy Puthanar to be widened
KIIFB funding approved
Transport Minister Antony Raju said here on Wednesday that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had approved a ₹87.18 crore project to widen the Parvathy Puthanar canal as part of the National Waterway development.
The project involves the acquisition of 19.10 acres at Panathura, Edayar, Moonnattumukku, Poonthura, Muttathara, Vallakadavu, Chakka, Karikkakam, and Venpalavattam. The canal would be widened to 25 metres over a length of 16.5 km.
The Minister said the development of the canal would give a fillip to water transport and boost the tourism potential of the capital city.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.