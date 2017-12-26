Parvathy-case

KOCHI: A case has been registered against ‘unknown’ persons under sections 507, 509 of IPC and 67 of IT Act at the Ernakulam South police station here based on a complaint filed by actor Parvathy after she was allegedly trolled and abused by cyberbullies for speaking against great actors mouthing misogynistic dialogues in their films.

Ms. Parvathy was referring to the sexist dialogues rendered by the character played by senior actor Mammootty in the movie ‘Kasaba’ on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) held at Thiruvananthapuram. She was later trolled and abused by the fans of the actor on various online platforms.

In her complaint submitted to State police chief Loknath Behra, Ms. Parvathy had pointed out that at least a few had crossed the line by threatening and abusing her over her remarks against sexist dialogues mouthed by leading actors in their movies. Police said that they were collecting details of those who had abused and trolled her over various online platforms.

