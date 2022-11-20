Party-level inquiry sought against instructions to stay away from Tharoor’s programmes

November 20, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, MP, who is coordinating the solo campaign of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in northern Kerala districts, has sought a party-level inquiry by forming a commission into the reasons that prevented the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers from attending Mr. Tharoor’s scheduled events in Kozhikode district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing strong protest over the move, Mr. Raghavan pointed out that the decision to organise a solo campaign in northern Kerala districts was not taken by Mr. Tharoor alone. He claimed that the top party leadership was well informed of the programmes and that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president should examine the latest reasons that played spoilsport.

The regional coordinators of Mr. Tharoor’s tour said the Youth Congress leaders were supposed to organise a seminar on ‘Sangh Parivar and Challenges to secularism’ at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in the city on Sunday evening. Following some confidential instructions from the KPCC leaders, the IYC leadership was suddenly withdrawing from the role of host though the programme was held on time with the support of the Jawahar Youth Foundation, they said.

Trending

Similarly, the IYC leadership had withdrawn from the role of host in other scheduled seminars in Malappuram and Kannur districts. The response was almost the same in the case of District Congress Committee leaders. Kozhikode DCC president K. Praveenkumar also drew criticism for his neutral approach to the programme.

Mr. Raghavan made it clear that he would submit complaints to top party leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the lack of cooperation and the suspected instructions given to the Youth Congress workers to keep away from the programme. After attending the scheduled events as planned, Mr. Tharoor also backed Mr. Raghavan’s stance and the plan to take it up with top party leaders and AICC for action.