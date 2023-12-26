Party leaders should be acceptable to people outside it as well: G. Sudhakaran

December 26, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In an apparent broadside against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] State leadership, veteran party leader G. Sudhakaran has said that leaders who occupy prominent posts in the party should also be acceptable to people outside the party.

Speaking at a book release function organised by the National Book Stall in Alappuzha on Tuesday , Mr. Sudhakaran said that promoting a small band of supporters and attacking the opponents would not help strengthen the party.

“Party cannot be strengthened with 5-6 people. Some people think that they alone can grow the party. That is a wrong notion. I am saying this because I know it. It is not possible to win elections without the support of people outside the party set-up. It is not possible to win elections with the support of party members alone. Maybe it will happen in some places in Kannur, but not in Alappuzha. We should be acceptable to others,” he said.

Against arrogance

The CPI(M) leader noted that the communist’ supporters in the country had dwindled to 2.5% from 12%. In Kerala, the number stood at 47%. “We should work patiently without showing arrogance. Our words and actions should not hurt others. It is not right to slap on the face of others and term it revolution. We should realise that it is not possible to function or grow the party only with a few,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He criticised the “cultural leaders” aligned with the CPI(M) for destroying the Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham. “The Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham was destroyed not by the Congress or the BJP but by the cultural leaders associated with the Left Democratic Front (LDF). No royalties were paid to writers for 20 years. Later, when I became the Minister, I ensured that we paid the entire royalty dues,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

