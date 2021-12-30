Party has not expelled Rajendran: CPI(M)

State committee meet to take a final call

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has not expelled former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran from the party, CPI(M) district secretary K.K. Jayachandran has said.

He told mediapersons at Kumily on Thursday that the party had not yet discussed the issue. A final decision on it would be taken after the State committee meeting. Mr. Jayachandran said that as a communist, he (Mr. Rajendran) had a responsibility to attend the district meeting. However, it was his personal preference whether to attend the meting or not, he said.

Mr. Jayachandran said it was only media speculation that he was expelled from the party. There was no need for the party to answer on such speculations. If he moved out on his own will, the party cannot help it. The CPI(M) has various forums and he could submit his complaints there. He raised his complaints only through the media. The party would not deliberately expel anyone, Mr. Jayachandran said.

The CPI(M) Idukki district committee had recommended action against Mr. Rajendran, including suspension from the party. The two-member inquiry panel had found serious lapses on the part of Mr. Rajendran during the election campaigns of party candidate in the Devikulam Assembly constituency.

However, Mr. Rajendran said he had decided to stop all relations with the CPI(M). The party had insulted and expelled him, he said on Thursday. “I had submitted my explanation to the district committee and the allegations against me were baseless,” he said.