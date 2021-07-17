Kerala

Parts of Upper Kuttanad face waterlogging

A view of the waterlogged Kuthirachal colony at Thalavady in Kuttanad on Saturday.  

Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of Kuttanad following heavy downpour and an increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side.

On Saturday, floodwaters inundated low-lying areas of Thalavady, Edathua, and Thakazhi. In Thalavady, water entered a number of houses. Ajith Kumar Pisharath, member, Champakulam block panchayat, said houses in Kuthirachal colony were facing another flood threat. The residents of the colony were evacuated earlier this year after back-to-back floods hit the region.

Local residents said the water level in Pamba and Manimala rivers had risen in recent days. Floodwaters submerged a number of roads in the region affecting vehicular movement.

Parts of Kuttanad including the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road were flooded twice in May following rain fury.

With more rains predicted in the coming days, officials said that they were keeping an eye on water levels in rivers in Kuttanad.


