Parts of Kuttanad inundated following heavy rain and increase in flow of floodwaters

ALAPPUZHA

05 November 2021 19:38 IST

Heavy rain that lashed the district in recent days coupled with an increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side have inundated several low-lying areas of Upper Kuttanad in Alappuzha district.

The water level in major rivers in the region, including the Pampa and the Manimala, has increased significantly. The water level remained above the danger level at Nedumudi and Kavalam, while it was above warning level at Thanneermukkom and Pallathuruthy on Friday afternoon. Several roads, including parts of the Alappuzha- Changanassery road, have been submerged.

Farmers fear that the rise in water level would result in flooding of fields being readied for the puncha cultivation and in subsequent delay in sowing.

The fresh bout of waterlogging comes barely a month after floods submerged several parts of Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad and destroyed paddy cultivation in large tracts.

According to the Agriculture Department, paddy cultivation in 538.60 hectares and paddy nursery in 141.30 hectares were destroyed due to rain and waterlogging in the district last month.