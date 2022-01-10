Partner swapping: five cases registered

KOTTAYAM

10 January 2022 20:26 IST

Six arrested, search on to trace other accused

The Karukachal police probing the alleged rape of a woman by several men with the consent of her husband have booked five cases in connection with the incident.

According to the police, six persons, including the woman's husband, have been arrested in this connection. Searches are on to trace the remaining accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigations revealed that the complainant's husband and friends had set up social media groups and exchanged their wives for sexual purposes.

District Police Chief Shilpa Devaiah clarified that the investigations were based on the allegations of rape and trafficking raised by the victim. “The police are yet to identify the existence of any sex racket behind this,” said the officer.

Sources said that several persons were being monitored in connection with the case while one of the accused had gone abroad.