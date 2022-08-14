Partition Remembrance Day expo gets under way

ADVERTISEMENT

An exhibition of archived photographs and news clippings depicting the sufferings of the Partition has been organised at Thiruvananthapuram Division’s major railway stations as part of ‘Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day’ on Sunday.

R. Mukund, Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, inaugurated the exhibition at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. Padmanabha Pilla, a freedom fighter from Thiruvananthapuram, was chief guest at the inaugural function.

Passengers and public can visit the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day exhibition stalls organised at Kanyakumari, Kollam Junction, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, and Thrissur railway stations. ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Selfie Points have also been put up at major railway stations.

In his inaugural speech, Mr. Mukund said that the day reminded the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during Partition. The exhibition was held to educate the society, especially the younger generation about the importance of historical events. He also pointed out that one could visualise the significant role played by Railways in uniting people with their kin during Partition. Mr. Pilla was honoured in the function.

Jerin G. Anand, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, Lipin Raj, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, and Priyank Turkar, Station Director (I/C), Thiruvananthapuram Central, attended the function.