Partition horrors remembrance day observed

August 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The event was organised to remind the country of the largest human displacement of the last century by the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division observed ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on the eve of Independence Day to shed light on the agony, suffering, and pain endured by millions during Partition.

The event was organised to remind the country of the largest human displacement of the last century, a tragedy that claimed numerous lives. An exhibition of photographs related to Partition horrors was arranged at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station in recognition of August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Thalanad Chandrasekharan Nair, a Gandhi follower who actively participated in the freedom movement. S.M. Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, honored the chief guest. Subsequently, Mr. Chandrasekharan Nair shared his experiences and struggles during the freedom struggle.

Similar exhibitions of photographs related to Partition Horrors Remembrance Day were organised for passengers and the public at Nagercoil Junction, Kollam Junction, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam Junction, and Thrissur railway stations of Thiruvananthapuram Division, Southern Railway.

