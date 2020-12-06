Parties wrap up campaigning

Restricted events in view of COVID-19

The open campaigning for the December 8 local body in the district ended on Sunday.

Unlike in the previous elections, jamboree (kottikalasham), which traditionally marks the end of the open campaigning, was abandoned in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the pandemic-induced restrictions, the district witnessed a spirited poll campaign with Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and National Democratic Alliance being engaged in a pitched electoral battle.

As many as 5,462 candidates are in the fray in the district. These include 82 candidates for district panchayat, 789 for six municipalities, 508 for 12 block panchayats, and 4,083 for 72 grama panchayats.

Officials say all arrangements have been made for the free, fair and smooth conduct of the bypoll on Tuesday. A total of 2,271 polling booths including 1,989 in grama panchayats and 282 in municipalities were arranged in the district. As many as 11,355 officials will be deployed for the election duty.

A total of 17,82,587 voters including 9,43,588 females and 8,38,988 males are eligible to exercise their franchise in the local body polls in the district.