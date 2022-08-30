Parties will have to seek nod seven days prior to putting up festoons

ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties will now have to seek the permission of the city Corporation to put up display boards, flag poles and festoons in public spaces at least seven days prior to the installation.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Mayor Arya Rajendran on Tuesday to discuss the removal of flex boards and festoons as per a recent High Court order.

After the request is submitted, field-level inspections will be conducted and the party will be informed if the boards or festoons cannot be put up in any specific location. Boards or flag poles cannot be put up on footpaths, medians, traffic islands or in locations which could pose danger to motorists. They will also not be allowed along National Highways. Banned materials, including flexes, should be avoided.

The stretch from Kowdiar to East Fort that was earlier declared as litter-free zone will remain so. Fines will be imposed on parties which fail to remove boards and festoons within a specific period after an event.