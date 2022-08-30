Parties will have to seek nod seven days prior to putting up festoons

Decision at all-party meeting convened by Corporation

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 30, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties will now have to seek the permission of the city Corporation to put up display boards, flag poles and festoons in public spaces at least seven days prior to the installation.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Mayor Arya Rajendran on Tuesday to discuss the removal of flex boards and festoons as per a recent High Court order.

After the request is submitted, field-level inspections will be conducted and the party will be informed if the boards or festoons cannot be put up in any specific location. Boards or flag poles cannot be put up on footpaths, medians, traffic islands or in locations which could pose danger to motorists. They will also not be allowed along National Highways. Banned materials, including flexes, should be avoided.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The stretch from Kowdiar to East Fort that was earlier declared as litter-free zone will remain so. Fines will be imposed on parties which fail to remove boards and festoons within a specific period after an event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app