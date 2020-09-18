Parties violating HC directive: govt

KOCHI

18 September 2020 19:16 IST

The State government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that despite serving the High Court order against holding demonstrations, processions and agitations on political parties, protest meeting are still being held on some issues or other, violating the guidelines and directions of the court.

The government made the submission when a public interest litigation seeking to ban demonstrations and other protest meetings organised by political parties and others in view of the COVID-19 came up for hearing.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S. Manikumar during the hearing orally emphasised the need for adhering to the guidelines and directions of the court by all the political parties.

The petitioner reiterated that public gathering and agitations are still being organised across the State on various issues and appropriate penal action had not been taken against the violators by the government in accordance with the guidelines issued by the State and Central governments.

The court had earlier directed the State government and the State Police Chief (SPC) to initiate all preventive measures to ensure that there shall not be any processions/ agitations in violation of the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority.