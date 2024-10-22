Parties unsure whether P.V. Anvar’s political front could upset conventional electoral dynamics in bypolls

Opposing fronts in Kerala appeared to be struggling to answer the pivotal question of whether independent legislator P. V. Anvar’s purported populist movement, the nascent Democratic Movement of Kerala, could potentially unsettle the conventional electoral dynamics to some degree in the byelections in the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Anvar has threatened to field candidates in the segments. His talks with Congress to back the opposition’s candidates in the Assembly segments have run into rough weather, at least for now. At least in Palakkad, Mr Anvar has not ruled out withdrawing from the race.

Both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition are reportedly weighing whether Mr Anvar’s fledgeling fourth party candidacy in the Assembly segments will peel off a cross-section of sceptical, secular voters and independents from the opposing fronts.

If so, both coalitions worry that the possible drift, however minimal, might inadvertently render Mr Anvar’s embryonic movement a stalking horse for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), something both LDF and UDF are keen to discourage.

Mr Anvar’s nascent organisation, launched in September after he acrimoniously parted ways with the ruling LDF, claimed to defy the “conventional” Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-Congress-Bharatiya Janata (BJP) division in Kerala politics.

Instead, the MLA has claimed to have the support of the “dispossessed” common folk “tyrannised” by the “cynical elites” in the major political parties.

Mr Anvar’s open suspicions about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office (CMO) and harsh criticism of the police had given him a high-profile public platform, perhaps fleetingly.

The Congress and the CPI(M) purportedly saw no realistic path to victory for Mr Anvar’s independent campaign for the Assembly seats.

By declaring antagonism to a lengthy list of perceived adversaries in the LDF and UDF, Mr Anvar had also distanced himself from mainstream political party leaders, accusing them of collusion for personal ends.

However, the crucial by-elections, arguably a vital bellwether of the local body polls in 2025 and beyond, seemed to have thrust Mr Anvar into the centre stage of Kerala’s electoral politics, at least for now.

Given the thin electoral margins determining victory and loss in closely fought Assembly elections in Kerala, Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) could ill-afford to ignore Mr Anvar’s questionable potential to play spoilsport.