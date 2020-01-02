Parties should keep off religion: Archbishop

Hailing the Nair Service Society (NSS) stand on the issue of women’s entry into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, Archbishop of Changanassery diocese Mar Joseph Perumthottam Metropolitan has urged political parties not to meddle in the internal affairs of any religion.

Inaugurating the 143rd Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at Perunna in Changanassery on Thursday, the metropolitan said that all matters relating to faith and religion should not be measured using the scale of logic. “When political parties do not permit the intervention of religion in politics, they too should not interfere in the internal affairs of religions. Even if a change is required, it should evolve from within and not from outside. When the Sabarimala issue hurt religions sentiments, the political parties instantly witnessed the result of the `right stance' adopted by the NSS,’’ he said.

According to him, the NSS has always stood as a counter-force to the communal forces in Kerala and played a remarkable role in protecting the values of secularism. “When several parts of our country witnessed communal polarisation and some forces tried to take political gain out of it, the Hindu community in the State, especially the NSS, stood up to the challenge and warded off the danger,” he said.

He lauded the role played by the NSS in ensuring reservation for the economically weaker sections among forward castes. He vowed to stand by the NSS to fight off attempts to curb the freedom of private managements in the education sector.

Regarding Mannath Padmanabhan, the Archbishop said the role played by Mannam for his own community and the public at large, and his achievements made him one of the front line leaders in the history of renaissance. “The lamp lighted by Mannam for the renaissance of Kerala is still alive, as the NSS leadership never deviated from the path shown by him,” he added.

NSS president P.N. Narendranathan Nair presided over. Writer C. Radhakrishnan and former Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Science M.K.C. Nair delivered commemoration speech on Mannam. NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair welcomed the gathering and treasurer M. Sasikumar proposed a vote of thanks.

Earlier, the dignitaries offered floral tributes at the Mannam Samadhi before proceeding for the Jayanthi celebrations.