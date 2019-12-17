‘Parties fomenting violence in State’

P.K. Krishna Das, BJP national executive committee member and former State president, said that political parties, including the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) along with other organisations were trying to stoke riots in the State over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The ruling and the Opposition parties are trying to create panic among the Muslim community in the State over the implementation of the CAA. However, no one in the minority community in Kerala need to be concerned about their citizenship,” he said, adding that the new law applied only to refugees.

Mr. Das, addressing the media here on Monday, said the Congress had fallen into the trap laid by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan into organising a joint platform to protest against the CAA.

He said the BJP would organise door-to-door campaigns about the CAA and circulate pamphlets highlighting the past demands of the Congress and the CPI(M) to amend the Citizenship Act in 2003 and 2012 respectively. The BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had only implemented the CAA, which was one of the assurances given in the manifesto and there was no hidden agenda in this regard, he said.