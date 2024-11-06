Participation in WTM will boost foreign tourist arrivals in Kerala, says Minister Riyas

Kerala TourismPavilion featured at the World Travel Market (WTM), the world’s leading travel-tourism trade fair, started attracting a steady stream of enthusiastic visitors since it opened in London on Tuesday, a statement from the Tourism department said here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WTM London is a premier trade fair that showcases top destinations as well as tourism buyers and sellers worldwide. The United Kingdom (U.K.) is one of the significant source markets for the Kerala tourism industry.

Set in a 110 sq m space, the Kerala pavilion has the theme “A Wonderful World” and celebrates the cultural diversity and art forms of the State. The stand also features live Kathakali and Mohiniyattam performances. Kerala Tourism is participating in the WTM-2024 with business partners from the State’s tourism sector. The pavilion will remain open for three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, the State’s participation in the WTM will benefit its campaign to attract foreign tourists. “Kerala promotes the idea of a tourism destination suitable for all seasons. New destinations and innovative tourism circuits are being introduced,” he said. Based on the discussions at the trade fair, we expect more tourists from the U.K. visiting Kerala in the new season,” Mr. Riyas added.

As many as 11 tourism ventures from the State are participating in the WTM along with Kerala Tourism, including an Ayurvedic resort, four hotels and resorts, five tour operators, and a houseboat service provider. Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, Abad Hotels and Resorts, Alhind Tours and Travels, Cosima Holidays India, Eastend Hotels and Resorts, Krishnendu Ayurveda, Oscar Cruises, Pioneer Personalized Holidays, Santa Monica Tours and Travels, Travelkart India, UDS Group of Hotels, and Resorts make up the Kerala participation at the event.

Indian High Commissioner in London Vikram K. Doraiswamy inaugurated the pavilion. The trade fair will conclude on Thursday. Prominent visitors to the pavilion included Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, and Mugdha Sinha, Director General, Union Ministry of Tourism.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.