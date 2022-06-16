Partial response to UDF’s Idukki hartal

Protest against LDF ‘apathy’ on ESZ declaration by SC

Shops and business establishments remained closed and private buses kept off the roads in connection with the hartal called by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Idukki district on Thursday.

The hartal was called in protest against the “policies” of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government which had resulted in the Supreme Court declaring 1 km area of the protected forests as Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

The UDF district chairman said the State government should make amendments in the land rules and pressure the Centre to adopt measures to protect the people living on the areas close to the forests. The UDF, in a release, said the State government had agreed to take measures to amend the land rules in an all-party meeting in 2019. However, it took none, resulting in the Supreme Court declaration on ESZ.

On Thursday, educational institutions remained closed and taxis kept off the roads. However, a few Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses conducted long-distance services. The plantation sector functioned as normal in Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peermade taluks, though workers from Tamil Nadu did not reach the plantations. A few private vehicles and two-wheelers plied the roads. Private vehicles from Tamil Nadu passed through the border checkposts.

In the tourism town of Kumily and Munnar, only a few taxis were on the roads and several tourists kept indoors as shops remained closed. In the low ranges of Thodupuzha, a few vegetable shops were opened, but buses kept off the roads.