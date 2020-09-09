Partial reopening of schools being explored

09 September 2020 18:21 IST

General Education Director to prepare based on Central SOPs

KOCHI The General Education Department is looking at various options on partial reopening of schools for Classes IX to XII as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Director, General Education, has been told to prepare a report based on the SOPs. The guidelines issued on Tuesday allow students of senior classes to attend schools outside containment zones on a voluntary basis from September 21.

The Cabinet will discuss whether schools can reopen in a staggered manner. A decision is expected by next week. The Centre had already informed that each State can take its own call based on the local pandemic situation, according to senior officials of the Education Department.

Advertising

Advertising

The report to be drafted by the Director of General Education will include the district-wise scenario. It will have suggestions on whether a teacher deployment plan can be worked out as per the procedures laid down by the Ministry of Health. The department will take into account the feedback given by the Health, Transport, and Police Departments on whether a partial reopening of schools can be done as it involves several challenges and logistic issues, they said.

The Ministry of Health had said that online/distance learning shall continue and be encouraged and students of Classes 9 to 12 shall be permitted to visit their school on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians.

The guidelines say all work areas intended for teaching and demonstration, including laboratories and common utility areas, shall be sanitised prior to resumption of activities with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, with particular attention to frequently touched surfaces.

The visits of students to schools and teacher-student interaction must be organised in a staggered manner. Students, teachers, and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the school. Students, teachers and employees are advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones, the guielines say.