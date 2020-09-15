Partial opening of schools not ruled out

Final decision in a day or two based on inferences from a field-level assessment report

The Education Department has not ruled out partial reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 for taking guidance from teachers on a voluntary basis as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Health.

The Chief Minister said on Monday that schools in the State will not reopen in September or October. The decision not to have regular classes was made after an assessment of the COVID-19 situation.

“However, we have not ruled out the possibility of having limited teacher-student interaction for Classes 9 to 12 based on the SOP. It will be done based on inferences gathered from a field-level assessment report, which is expected in a day or two,” senior officials said.

The Union Ministry of Health had said on September 8 that students of Classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians. Students from Classes 9 to 12 will have the option of attending the classes remotely/ virtually or physically only.

The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association said it was ready to conduct interactive sessions for senior classes in a restricted manner from September 21 as per the directives issued by the Centre.

“The plan is to have at least two sessions on either alternate days or twice a week for different subjects. It will be half-day sessions while ensuring adequate physical distancing and safety measures,” said T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president of the association.

As per the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, the seating arrangement should be done in an order to ensure a distance of six ft between chairs, desks. The classroom activities should be done in a staggered manner, with separate slots to allow adequate physical distancing and disinfection of classroom premises.

The academic scheduling should have an intermix of regular classroom teaching and online teaching/assessment. Sharing of laptops, notebook, stationary among students will not be allowed.