ADVERTISEMENT

Partial cancellation of Netravati Express

February 13, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express (16346/16345) will be partially cancelled to facilitate traffic regulation owing to infrastructure work in the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus yard, said Southern Railway here on Tuesday.

Train number 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on February 16 will be short-terminated at Panvel Junction. The train will be partially cancelled between Panvel Junction and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Train number 16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on February 18, will be delayed for a few hours – and will commence service from Panvel Junction at 1.40 p.m. and not 11.40 a.m. (Rescheduled to leave 1 hour 10 minutes late from Panvel Junction). The train will be partially cancelled between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Panvel Junction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US