Part-time driver dismissed, two staff suspended for keeping KSRTC bus in idling mode for 20 minutes

January 16, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A part-time driver of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was dismissed from service while two permanent employees were suspended for keeping a bus in idling mode for about 20 minutes, wasting fuel.

P. Baiju, a driver attached to the Parassala depot, was dismissed from service while conductor Ranjith Ravi and chargeman, assistant depot engineer, K Santhosh Kumar were suspended, according to a release issued by the KSRTC here on Monday.

During an inspection carried out by the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), it was found that the bus belonging to the Parassala depot was kept in an idling mode for a long time. Later, it was revealed that the bus was kept in idling mode following complaints with the self-motor of the vehicle. The driver allegedly behaved in a rude manner to the CMD during the time of questioning. The permanent staff were suspended for not preventing the part-time driver from wasting fuel and not fixing the technical problem on time.

The incident occurred on January 9 as the bus halted at the depot for the boarding of passengers on the Neyyattinkara-Kaliyakkavila route.

