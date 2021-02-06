Part of Muziris will come back to life by March

Back to glory: Holy Cross Church, Chendamangalam, which is being conserved as part of the Muziris Heritage Project.

Bulk of the conservation work undertaken as part of the ₹110-crore second phase of the Muziris Heritage Project (MHP) over the past four years may near completion by March. The remaining work will be completed by year end. The project is expected to reignite the interest of heritage enthusiasts, students and tourists in what was once a port, considered a hub of civilisation and trade.

Monuments, including synagogues, churches, mosques, temples, palaces, and markets that buzzed with activity even before Christ and were an inalienable part of a prominent port town of yore, are being restored to their past glory under the project.

Cleopatra’s beads

Few know that the beads of a chain that the legendary Cleopatra wore were taken from Muziris, located over 150 sq km area in the North Paravur-Kodungaloor belt, says P.M. Noushad, managing director of the heritage project.

“This was sometime in BC 729 during the time of King Solomon, even before it was proved that the earth was round. The history of the famed port, which is said to have faded into oblivion following intense floods, dates back over 2,500 years.”

Heritage-on-pedals

Mr. Noushad speaks of an innovative venture wherein heritage enthusiasts will be able to cycle 660 km from the Vizhinjam port to the Bekal fort, for which a bicycle track is being readied largely parallel to the upcoming Coastal Highway.

This is aimed at people who want to leisurely check out heritage locales in ports such as Vizhinjam, Anjhuthengu, Kollam, Muziris, Kozhikode, Ponnani, Bekal, etc., while on the cycle trail.

Part of the Spice Route project, which involves 31 countries, this Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded cycle-track venture will link as many as 10 ports.

The MHP has inked a pact with Kochi-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation to procure four hop on, hop off boats to augment its fleet of 11 boats that ferry visitors through historic waterways in the Muziris region, most of which are now part of National Waterway III.

Mr. Noushad says the MHP shows how heritage conservation and tourism could converge to create a sustainable development model, ushering in long-term benefits to the local community. Traditional industries and artisans too will get a fillip. In addition, lifestyle museums will be established to portray cultural activities of different communities.

A crafts village will shortly come up for artisans to work and sell their wares while a waterfront-facing maritime museum near the Pattanam excavation site is also being planned. Heritage conservation activities in Alappuzha will also be part of the MHP, to shed more light on spice route heritage.