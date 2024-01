January 06, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Peroorkada police on Saturday arrested the owner of a beauty parlour for sexually assaulting a woman.

The police identified the accused as G. Ratheesh, a resident of Pongumoodu. He has been running a beauty parlour and fitness clinic in Peroorkada. He has been accused of attacking the customer who had gone to his parlour for a facial treatment a few days ago.