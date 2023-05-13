Parliamentary standing committee on defence visits Kochi

May 13, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - KOCHI

A delegation of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence headed by Chairperson Jual Oram completed their visit to the city on Friday. The delegation was accompanied by officials of Lok Sabha Secretariat and Ministry of Defence. An official reception was hosted by the Southern Naval Command on Thursday. On Friday, the committee members visited an exhibition showcasing indigenous underwater surveillance systems and products developed by the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Thrikkakara. The committee members were provided a comprehensive briefing on the Indian Navy’s and Indian Coast Guard’s operational preparedness and high tempo of operational readiness.