Parleys on to find new heads of local bodies

PALAKKAD

17 December 2020 20:51 IST

Parties are banking on the support of Independents to lead hung local bodies

Parleys have begun at local level within the winning political parties over formation and leadership of the next local bodies. Even when parties are busy selecting leaders, talks have begun between them in several panchayats over change of guard as the results have yielded a hung council.

As many as nine panchayats have no clear majority for any front. Independents and the BJP can play a crucial role in deciding the ruler in the Koppam, Kappoor, Kuzhalmannam, Mankara, Parali, Nemmara, Muthalamada, Kavassery and Puthussery grama panchayats.

Advertising

Advertising

Parties are banking on the support of Independents to lead the local bodies. In Kappoor, both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have nine seats each. A draw of lots will decide the leader there.

In the Koppam grama panchayat, the LDF and the UDF have eight seats each and the NDA has one seat. In Puthussery, the LDF has 10 seats and the UDF nine seats. The two NDA seats and two independents here will decide who will rule in Puthussery.

In Kavassery, both the LDF and the UDF have eight seats each, and the NDA has one seat. In Parali, both the LDF and the NDA have got eight seats each. The UDF has three seats in Parali, where an independent member too matters.

In Muthalamada, the LDF has nine seas, the UDF six seats and the NDA three seats. Two independent candidates in Muthalamada will matter.

In Nemmara, the LDF and the UDF have nine seats each and the NDA has two seats.

In Kuzhalmannam, the LDF and the UDF have eight seats each and the NDA has one seat.

In Mankara, the LDF and the UDF have six seats each. The NDA has one seat, apart from an independent member in Mankara.

The decisions of the NDA and the independents in those local bodies will be crucial to determine the ruler.

All fronts claimed that they made gains in the election in Palakkad. In the last elections, the LDF ruled 70 panchayats out of total 88, and the UDF ruled 17 and the RBC one panchayat.

But the UDF improved its position by winning 21 panchayats. However, both the UDF and the LDF ate dust in some of their ruling panchayats in the election held on December 10 in Palakkad.

The UDF wrested Elapully, Karimpuzha, Pattanchery, Mathoor, Vadavannoor, Puthussery, Parathur, Pattithara, Kuthanoor, Anakkara, Nelliyampathy and Kottopadam panchayats from the LDF.

The LDF too wrested Kuthanoor, Eruthempathy, Vadavannur, Tharoor, Puthukkode, Thachampara, Vallapuzha, Kulukkalloor, and Kumaram Puthur from the UDF.

The LDF also gained majority in Vadakarapathy, where it ruled by aligning with the RBC in the last council. The LDF overcome the threat posed by the RBC at Vadakarapathy.