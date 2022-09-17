Parking woes in Kozhikode will be addressed: Mayor

‘More pre-paid autorickshaw counters, parking facilities being considered’

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to take necessary steps to ease the flow of traffic in the city.

Mayor Beena Philip said more sign boards would be set up wherever required, and that parking boards would be erected at appropriate locations for autorickshaw parking. The decisions taken at the meetings of Traffic Regulatory Committee, and bus employees organisations will be implemented, the Mayor said in a press release.

Besides, measures have been taken for repair of some major roads in the city. More pre-paid autorickshaw counters and parking facilities are also being considered, the Mayor said.