Parking space for 10,000 vehicles to be arranged at Nilackal

Collector assesses progress of work being taken up by Public Works department and Kerala Water Authority

Published - October 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

With just over a month left for the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, authorities are taking urgent measures to prevent the chaotic scenes witnessed last season.

According to Pathanamthitta District Collector S. Prem Krishnan, efforts are under way to accommodate parking for 10,000 vehicles at Nilackal. This involves cutting down trees and clearing land to create additional parking space.

Last season, inadequate parking at Nilackal caused significant hardship for pilgrims. Many found themselves trapped in lengthy traffic gridlocks that stretched for kilometres along the Plappally-Elevungal road, often waiting hours in their vehicles, leading to protests.

The Collector also assessed the progress of work being taken up by the Public Works department (PWD) and the Kerala Water Authority, focussing on the areas from the National Highway (NH) up to Ilavungal. He instructed the PWD and NH department to complete the works on the Pathanamthitta-Pampa Road promptly. Tree branches leaning onto the roads should be trimmed, and safety fences should be erected at hazardous locations.

Instructions have also been issued for clearing and resurfacing roads that lead to the pilgrimage zone.

A direction has also been issued to finish the KWA’s 4-km project before the pilgrimage begins.

