Parking lot: Corpn., Govt. to share cost of tender excess

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 October 2021 18:37 IST

Errors by project consultant KITCO had led to a cost escalation of ₹1 crore

The city Corporation and the State Government will equally bear the cost of tender excess in multi-level car parking lots in Putharikkandam and inside the Corporation main office compound at Palayam.

Errors in the estimates prepared by the project consultant KITCO had led to a cost escalation of more than ₹1 crore in the projects.

Advertising

Advertising

The total cost of the two projects have increased from ₹17.64 crore to ₹18.91 crore. The civic body and the State Government will now equally bear the cost, with the extra fund requirement to be met from the savings made in the estimates for the multi-level car parking project at Medical College.

According to a Government order regarding the revised administrative sanction, items such as grade beam in the foundation, the roofing for the car parking lot, general lighting and liasing charges were not considered in the original estimate prepared by KITCO.

These items were missing from the estimate prepared for the multi-level car parking lot at Putharikkandam maithanam too. In addition, the original estimate had also not considered the fire stair and lightning conductor. To limit the estimate, it has now been decided to remove from the project scope items such as two-wheeler parking, solar panels and toilet block. These will now be constructed from the Corporation's own fund simultaneously as a separate project.

The multi-level car parking facility project at the Corporation office in Palayam is being executed under the Union Government’s AMRUT scheme, at a total cost of ₹5.64 crore. Out of this, 50% of the cost will be borne by the city Corporation, 30% by the Central Government and 20% by the State Government.

As per the plans for the multi-level car parking lot at Putharikkandam maithanam, it has a space to accommodate 216 cars, 45 autorickshaws and 250 motorcycles. While the parking lot at Putharikkandam will cater to the public visiting the crowded shopping areas of East Fort and Chala market, the one at the Corporation will come as a relief for the public visiting the Corporation office. Severe space crunch within the compound has been causing much difficulties to the visitors there.