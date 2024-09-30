Parking issues rock Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting

Unauthorised parking and incorrectly positioned ‘no parking’ boards took centre stage during discussions at the Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on September 30 (Monday). Congress councillor S.K. Aboobakkar highlighted the issue, alleging that the traffic police had installed the boards in areas designated for parking last year, causing hardship to commuters.

CPI(M) councillor K.T. Sushaj said that all the boards, except those near the coronation theatre, had been removed, allowing commuters to park in the designated spaces.

Meanwhile, a few other councillors highlighted similar issues at Muthalakkulam and near the Corporation office, alleging that this was a calculated move to promote private parking spaces on the road. Mayor Beena Philip said that the Corporation would request the traffic police to address the issue.

Councillor V. Prasanna of Kudilthod ward raised concerns about vehicles, including buses from a local coaching centre and inter-State trucks, being parked under the Thondayad flyover and urged the Corporation to take stringent action against the practice..

The Mayor said that efforts were under way to arrange private parking spaces for national permit lorries. She added that the parking areas would include toilets, bathing facilities, and a cafeteria for the drivers.

Congress councillor K.C. Shobhita questioned why the Corporation had lost the ₹36 crore faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) project from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Councillor N.C. Moyinkutty raised concerns about the deplorable condition of a ground in Mankavu. He noted that it was frequently used by local school students and sports clubs but lacked dressing rooms and toilets. Education and Sports Standing Committee chairperson C. Rekha suggested that the ground could be improved if the Corporation acquired the adjoining private property.

Mr. Sushaj urged immediate action to assess the disaster preparedness of small bunk shops in the city following a fire at a tea shop in Muthalakkulam in July. Meanwhile, Congress councillors protested against the Mayor’s rejection of an adjournment motion proposed by Mr. Aboobakkar.

