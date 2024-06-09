Parking brake alarm system for vehicle developed

In a bid to tackle the alarming rise in vehicle accidents caused by drivers neglecting to engage parking brakes, a team in Idukki has developed an innovative Parking Brake (hand brake) warning system for vehicles.

This crucial safety feature was created by Deepu N.K., Motor Vehicles Inspector (MVD) at Sub RTO Devikulam, along with Sabu, the owner of Adimaly Sreelakshmi Automobiles, and Amjith, the owner of Grand Auto Electricals in Adimaly in Idukki.

Mr. Deepu highlighted the urgency of the issue, citing two tragic incidents in Ernakulam district within three months.

“A 21-year-old youth died in Muvattupuzha when he fell from a parked Traveller, and a 51-year-old motor transport officer lost his life while inspecting a parked car. In both cases, the parking brake was not applied,” he explained.

Determined to prevent such accidents, Mr. Deepu noticed the absence of an alarm system to alert drivers about applying the parking brake.

“I shared the idea with my friends, and we decided to develop a low-cost alarm system. This system sounds a loud alarm three times when the driver opens the door without engaging the parking brake,” he said.

The team developed the system on a trial basis, and it proved to be effective. “We are urging the government to mandate the installation of parking brake alarms in all new vehicles. Manufacturers can develop and install this system at a low cost,” Mr. Deepu emphasized.

The development process was not without challenges. “Our trial system failed many times, but after persistent effort, we finally succeeded,” Mr. Deepu said.

Officials stress the importance of parking brakes for driver and vehicle safety. “Most vehicle manufacturers include systems to alert drivers about seat belts, closed doors, and other warnings. However, except for high-end vehicles, there is no warning system to ensure the parking brake is applied,” Mr. Deepu noted.